KOWALOW - Lottie A.

(nee Bujanowski)

August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Kowalow; devoted mother of Caroline (Larry) Thompson, Margaret Kowalow and Thomas (Janet) Kowalow; loving grandmother of four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear sister of Agnes Williams; predeceased by sisters and brothers, survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster Saturday, at 10 AM (Please assemble at Church). Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33 percent. Restrictions in the Funeral Home and Church will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.