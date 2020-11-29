KUZAN - Lottie V. (nee Jarnot)
November 27, 2020, beloved wife of late Edward W. Kuzan; devoted mother of Edward J. (Janice) Kuzan and Mary McConnell; loving grandmother of Noel Gallagher, Christian (Lori) Kuzan, Megan (Paul) Dehner and Victoria (Jason) Zurek; fond great-grandmother of Benjamin and Haley Gallagher, Mabel and Rose Dehner and Amanda (fiancé Mitchell Johnson) Murray; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Tuesday 3-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Louis Church (Main and Edward Sts.) Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials are preferred to the Disabled American Veterans
. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mrs. Kuzan's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.