Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lottie V. KUZAN
1929 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1929
DIED
November 27, 2020
KUZAN - Lottie V. (nee Jarnot)
November 27, 2020, beloved wife of late Edward W. Kuzan; devoted mother of Edward J. (Janice) Kuzan and Mary McConnell; loving grandmother of Noel Gallagher, Christian (Lori) Kuzan, Megan (Paul) Dehner and Victoria (Jason) Zurek; fond great-grandmother of Benjamin and Haley Gallagher, Mabel and Rose Dehner and Amanda (fiancé Mitchell Johnson) Murray; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Tuesday 3-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Louis Church (Main and Edward Sts.) Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials are preferred to the Disabled American Veterans. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mrs. Kuzan's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Nancy Wiechec
Neighbor
November 27, 2020
Our hearts are breaking after hearing the news of Aunt Lottie’s passing. She was so full of life and energy and always professed her love for her family. She will be sorely missed, but she is now with her heavenly family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Sadly, Ron and Sharon Zolnowski
Sharon Zolnowski
Family
November 27, 2020