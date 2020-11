OWENS - Louella (nee Lane)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 19, 2020. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, on Tuesday from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.