RUSSO - Louis A.
November 17, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Norene (James) Russo; devoted father of Pamela (Craig) Sautter and Christine (Arthur) Gross; loving grandfather of Nicholas (Kathy) Sautter, Andrea (Gini) Gross and Nicole (Lance) Bartholomew; great-grandfather of Jaxson and Easton; dear brother of the late Joseph Russo D.D.S and Lena Biondolillo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from SS. Peter and Paul Church (Main St., Williamsville) Monday at 9:30 AM. Due to attendance restrictions, limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face coverings are required. Louis served as a Buffalo Police Officer for 38 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.