Louis V. AMICO
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1306 Hertel Ave
Buffalo, NY
AMICO - Louis V.
Of Orlando, FL, and formerly of Buffalo and Rochester, NY, entered into heavenly rest on March 20, 2021 at age 92. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church, Williamsville on Friday, March 26, at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are also invited to attend a Committal Service with Military Honors at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 2461 Lake Ave., Rochester, Friday, March 26, at 2:30 PM. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
Williamsville, NY
Mar
26
Committal
2:30p.m.
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
2461 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
