SPINA - Louis B.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Doreen F. (nee Gau) Spina; devoted father of Joseph (Diana) Spina, Susan (Taghi) Medghalchi, Steven (Diane) Spina and Julie (Kevin) Allen; cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Louis, Jhila, Steven, Taylor, Ryan, Corey, Arman and Jordan; adored great-grandfather of four great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Joseph and Angelina Spina; dear brother of Linda Redfield, Thomas (Lisa) Spina and the late Richard Spina. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 3-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock.Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.