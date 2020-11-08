Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louis B. SPINA
SPINA - Louis B.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Doreen F. (nee Gau) Spina; devoted father of Joseph (Diana) Spina, Susan (Taghi) Medghalchi, Steven (Diane) Spina and Julie (Kevin) Allen; cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Louis, Jhila, Steven, Taylor, Ryan, Corey, Arman and Jordan; adored great-grandfather of four great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Joseph and Angelina Spina; dear brother of Linda Redfield, Thomas (Lisa) Spina and the late Richard Spina. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 3-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock.Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.