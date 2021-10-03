BUCCELLA - Louis R.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest September 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Rose A. Buccella (nee Mattina); devoted father of Louis J. Buccella, Sue (late Dennis) O'Neill and Donna Wetzel; cherished grandfather of Lauren (Brian) O'Neill Carlisle, Jen (Rick) Van Buren, Christy Wetzel, Louis A. Buccella and Anthony Buccella; loving great-grandfather of Hudson and Riley Van Buren, and Samuel Carlisle; dearest son of the late Louis and Mary (nee DeJames) Buccella; adored brother of the late Eleanor, Eugene, Frank, Henry, Anne, Madelyn, Jeanette and Fred; also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., for a gathering in Louis' memory on Saturday, October 30th, from 10 AM-2 PM. Mr. Buccella was a U.S. Army veteran. Condolences online made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.