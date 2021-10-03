Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis R. BUCCELLA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BUCCELLA - Louis R.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest September 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Rose A. Buccella (nee Mattina); devoted father of Louis J. Buccella, Sue (late Dennis) O'Neill and Donna Wetzel; cherished grandfather of Lauren (Brian) O'Neill Carlisle, Jen (Rick) Van Buren, Christy Wetzel, Louis A. Buccella and Anthony Buccella; loving great-grandfather of Hudson and Riley Van Buren, and Samuel Carlisle; dearest son of the late Louis and Mary (nee DeJames) Buccella; adored brother of the late Eleanor, Eugene, Frank, Henry, Anne, Madelyn, Jeanette and Fred; also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., for a gathering in Louis' memory on Saturday, October 30th, from 10 AM-2 PM. Mr. Buccella was a U.S. Army veteran. Condolences online made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.