BUENNAGEL - Louis M.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 4, 2022. He was predeceased by his mother, Junester Buennagel. Beloved husband of Liza Aujek; devoted father to Mussab, Lamees, Zyhra, Murad "Chris", Hilary, Kevin, Adong "Katherine" and Susan; loving son of Karl Buennagel; dear brother of Francis Buennagel; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, the Buennagel and Moore families, and his tecmo family. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan, on Saturday from 2-6 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.