Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis M. BUENNAGEL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Send Flowers
BUENNAGEL - Louis M.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 4, 2022. He was predeceased by his mother, Junester Buennagel. Beloved husband of Liza Aujek; devoted father to Mussab, Lamees, Zyhra, Murad "Chris", Hilary, Kevin, Adong "Katherine" and Susan; loving son of Karl Buennagel; dear brother of Francis Buennagel; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, the Buennagel and Moore families, and his tecmo family. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan, on Saturday from 2-6 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Apr
9
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.