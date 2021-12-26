Menu
Louis R. DeBRUYNE Sr.
DeBRUYNE - Louis R., Sr.
Of Depew, December 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Markowski) DeBruyne; devoted father of Renea (Richard) Palmer and Louis R. (Teri) DeBruyne Jr.; loving grandfather of Angel (Zack), Cassandra (Steven), Chelsy (Brian), late Zachary and six great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 5-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM immediately following visitation. Relatives and friends are invited. Mr. DeBruyne was a member of the F.O.E. Aerie 2692.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
