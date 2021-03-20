Menu
Louis A. DiPASQUALE
FUNERAL HOME
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY
DiPASQUALE - Louis A.
March 17, 2021, age 57. Beloved son of Dolores J. (nee Scoppechio) and the late Louis DiPasquale; caring brother of Sara (Ed) Rodenhaus, Roselle Collins, Kathleen (Jeff) George-Snyder and the late John (Valerie) DiPasquale; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; special friend of Chinelle Wheeler. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 386 Dewitt Street, Buffalo at 11 AM. All are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
348 Dewitt Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
348 Dewitt Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
he was good friend of work with for 20yrs a alllentown ind known as heritage center
tony conwall
March 21, 2021
I met louie at Phil's cue club in 1983 , then I bowled with lou on team lanovas on voelkers st Florians league, fly high bro may you r.i.p. <3
Raymond a Nichols
March 21, 2021
