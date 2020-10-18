DeCAROLIS - Louis F.
Of Boston, NY, entered into rest October 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Jean (nee Sliwa) DeCarolis; devoted father of Debi (Lou) Boss, Donna (John) Arnold, Yvonne DeCarolis and Louie (Sabrina) DeCarolis; cherished Poppa of eight grandchildren; loving son of the late Louis J. and Eva DeCarolis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. DeCarolis was a US Army veteran. Friends and family may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Monday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 6895 Boston Cross Rd., Boston, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.