GALATIOTO - Louis "Luigi"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Frances (nee Sanfilippo) Galatioto; devoted father of Phyllis (Robert) LoTempio, Foster (Suzie) Galatioto, William (Donna) Galatioto and Maria (Joseph) Sciolino; cherished grandfather of Frank, Caroline (Salvatore), Denise, Laura, Stefani, Kimberly (Charles), Nicholas, Rachel, Francesco, Alanna, Edward and eight great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Faustino and Filomena Galatioto; dear brother of Guiseppe Galatioto, Cologero Galatioto, the late Crocifissa (late Antonio) Brucculeri, the late Gaetano (Lena) Galatioto and the late Giusseppina (Diego) Lauria. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louis' memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.