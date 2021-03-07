Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis "Luigi" GALATIOTO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
GALATIOTO - Louis "Luigi"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Frances (nee Sanfilippo) Galatioto; devoted father of Phyllis (Robert) LoTempio, Foster (Suzie) Galatioto, William (Donna) Galatioto and Maria (Joseph) Sciolino; cherished grandfather of Frank, Caroline (Salvatore), Denise, Laura, Stefani, Kimberly (Charles), Nicholas, Rachel, Francesco, Alanna, Edward and eight great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Faustino and Filomena Galatioto; dear brother of Guiseppe Galatioto, Cologero Galatioto, the late Crocifissa (late Antonio) Brucculeri, the late Gaetano (Lena) Galatioto and the late Giusseppina (Diego) Lauria. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louis' memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Condolences may be left at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY
Mar
10
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia Church
2999 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So fortunate to be able to have the great memories with my grandfather. Your legacy will last forever. Love ya grandpa
Francesco Sciolino
March 10, 2021
So blessed I was able to have 19 years full of amazing memories with you grandpa. I love and miss you so much but I´m happy to know you are back with grandma. Love you forever
Alanna Sciolino
March 9, 2021
Dear Foster and Billy: I'm very sorry to read about the passing of your father. Praying that you and your families will be blessed with wonderful memories. You're in my prayers.
Linda Gregory (Grazulis)
March 9, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your beloved father/grandfather. Sending love and hugs your way during this difficult time.
The Lane Family
March 8, 2021
Dear Phyllis and Robert,
Sending sincere condolences for your loss.
Prudy and Tom Fazio
Prudy and Tom Fazio
Friend
March 7, 2021
Love you grandpa! So many great memories from folding pizza boxes in your pizzeria as a kid to watching Italy lift their 4th world cup! So glad you can see Grandma again.
Frank L
March 7, 2021
Dear Maria , Joe and family, Our heartfelt condolences to you all! Sheri and Tom Cleary
Sheri and Tom Cleary
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results