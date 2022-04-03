HEVIZY - Louis, M.D.

Ex-Hungarian freedom fighter and local physician, peacefully passes while in Hungary. It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family announces the passing of Dr. Louis Hevizy, MD, while in Budapest, Hungary, at the age of 80 years, November 26, 2021. Beloved respected local surgeon, specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, with numerous patients, came a long way from the days of 1956, as an ex-Hungarian freedom fighter that made a perilous escape from communism in Budapest to freedom and happiness in America. Dr. Hevizy has been featured in the Buffalo News, AM Buffalo, the Hamburg Sun, Associated Press, BBC, and other media organizations. Dr. Hevizy emigrated to New York in 1957 and matriculated to Columbia University earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry in 1965. He was accepted at the University of Buffalo Medical School and graduated in 1969. As a student, Dr. Hevizy was elected to John A. Gibbon Anatomical Honor Society. Dr. Hevizy's gratitude and an attempt to make partial repayment to the country that had given him new life, led him to join the New York Army National-Guard, where he held the rank of Captain in Company C, 50 Medical Battalion. His service is highlighted by the "Aid to Civil Authority" medals awarded for distinguished service at Attica and the southern tier floods, caused by hurricane Agnes in 1972. In 1973, he opened his own office and focused on the importance of parent education. Dr. Hevizy was a recipient of the Irwin Chabon Physician of the Year Award by Lamaze International in appreciation for his practice of enriching family life through prepared parenthood. Dr. Hevizy was a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologist and a Fellow of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists, among numerous other professional organizations. Dr. Hevizy enjoyed traveling in retirement spending time between Buffalo, Budapest and Lake Balaton, Hungary. Dr. Hevizy passed peacefully in his sleep, while in his birth city of Budapest. A loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and extended families of patients. A private Celebration of Life will be held in the spring in Lake Balaton. "Gone yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within us, forever in our hearts."







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.