Of Hamburg, NY, entered into rest August 22, 2020, at age 76. Loving husband of MaryAnn (Maiolo) Alessi; dearest father of Lisa M. (Anthony) Alessi Nicastro and Nicole A. (John) Koska; grandfather of Grace Koska; son of the late Russell M. and Carmella Alessi; brother of the late Russell Alessi and Carolyn Alessi. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 1-4 PM at the KACMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, 3640 Clinton St., West Seneca, NY, where services will follow at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
