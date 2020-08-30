Menu
Louis J. ALESSI
ALESSI - Louis J.
Of Hamburg, NY, entered into rest August 22, 2020, at age 76. Loving husband of MaryAnn (Maiolo) Alessi; dearest father of Lisa M. (Anthony) Alessi Nicastro and Nicole A. (John) Koska; grandfather of Grace Koska; son of the late Russell M. and Carmella Alessi; brother of the late Russell Alessi and Carolyn Alessi. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 1-4 PM at the KACMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, 3640 Clinton St., West Seneca, NY, where services will follow at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
