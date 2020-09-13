Menu
Louis J. KAINZ
KAINZ - Louis J.
September 6, 2020. Father of Ivan (Betsy) Kainz; brother of Katherine (Gary Wick) Kainz; uncle of Carmen (Stephanie Cross) Wick. Also survived by several dear cousins. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Leo the Great Church on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 9AM. If desired, donations in Louis' name may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 19, 2020.
