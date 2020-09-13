KAINZ - Louis J.
September 6, 2020. Father of Ivan (Betsy) Kainz; brother of Katherine (Gary Wick) Kainz; uncle of Carmen (Stephanie Cross) Wick. Also survived by several dear cousins. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Leo the Great Church on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 9AM. If desired, donations in Louis' name may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 19, 2020.