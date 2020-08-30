KUREK - Louis J., Jr.
August 26, 2020, age 81. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Chmielewski); cherished father of Lori Ann (Robert) Pietropaoli and Amy Lynn Hewitt; dear grandfather of Leah; brother of Dorothy (late Edward) Was and brother-in-law of Dolores (Michael) Pietrzak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, 4-7PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Pompeii, Laverack Ave., Lancaster, Wednesday, 10AM. Please assemble at church. Louis was a longtime member of the Villa Marie Choral and Quovadis Choir. Condolences may be shared online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.