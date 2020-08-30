Menu
Louis John DONATO
DONATO - Louis John
August 19, 2020, age 65. Beloved husband of Mary Margaret (nee Gerber) for 41 years. Dear father of Anne Marie and Joseph L. Donato (Annie Turner). Loving son of Louise and the late Louis Donato. Caring brother of Angela Johnson. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Fatima Shrine, 1023 Swann Rd., Youngstown, NY 14174. View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com. A.J. DESMOND & SONS, 248-362-2500.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
