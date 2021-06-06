KAETZEL - Louis A.
Of Buffalo, NY, June 3, 2021. Dearest father of Johnathan A., Heather N. and Dillon J. Kaetzel; grandfather of Alexander N. Rodriguez; son of the late George A. and Joan E. (Krasuski) Kaetzel; brother of Maria A. and David J. (Cheryl) Kaetzel; also survived by nieces and a nephew. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.