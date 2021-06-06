Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis A. KAETZEL
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
KAETZEL - Louis A.
Of Buffalo, NY, June 3, 2021. Dearest father of Johnathan A., Heather N. and Dillon J. Kaetzel; grandfather of Alexander N. Rodriguez; son of the late George A. and Joan E. (Krasuski) Kaetzel; brother of Maria A. and David J. (Cheryl) Kaetzel; also survived by nieces and a nephew. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Life is so different without you. Alex and I look for you every day. We miss you terribly. Our hearts are broken. We will never forget you sweetheart
Maria and Alex
Family
July 26, 2021
Louie i.am.so sadnto.see you...go way to early you were my best.friend.i miss you.every day i look for you down town.every day to.take themtrain. I.really miss you.so much love.ya pat
Patrick J Groff
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results