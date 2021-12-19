KAMINSKI - Louis F., Sr.
Age 87, of East Eden, NY, December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Delores D. (nee Kin) Kaminski; dear father of Louise (Vincent) Vacco, Linda Hill, Louis "Butch" Jr. (Marjorie), Lawrence (Della) Kaminski and Lorraine (Dwayne) Richardson; cherished grandfather of, Jay Vacco, Danielle Vacco- Quinones, Valentine Hill, Rebecca, Kaitlin Christiansen, Louis Kaminski III, Chelsey, Lawrence Jr. and Julia Kaminski, Veronica, Carly and Wade Richardson; great-grandfather of Grandin, Ayken, Callahan, and Brecken Vacco, Abigail, Everett and Wyatt Hansen, Kenzie Quinones and Wesley Christiansen; brother of Kenneth (Rose) Kaminski and foster brother of James White and Richard Bulden; predeceased by siblings, Teresa Fox, Stanley Frydrychowski and Richard Wilczynski. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY, on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 8175 E. Eden Rd., Eden, NY, on Wednesday at 10 AM (please assemble at the church). Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church cemetery fund. Louie retired from Hamburg Central School, formerly worked at Bethlehem Steel and grew up on his dad's farm, hence being known throughout his life as "farmer Lou". He enjoyed farming, woodworking, raising and showing llamas and alpacas and most of all polka dancing. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.