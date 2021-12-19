Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis F. KAMINSKI Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
KAMINSKI - Louis F., Sr.
Age 87, of East Eden, NY, December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Delores D. (nee Kin) Kaminski; dear father of Louise (Vincent) Vacco, Linda Hill, Louis "Butch" Jr. (Marjorie), Lawrence (Della) Kaminski and Lorraine (Dwayne) Richardson; cherished grandfather of, Jay Vacco, Danielle Vacco- Quinones, Valentine Hill, Rebecca, Kaitlin Christiansen, Louis Kaminski III, Chelsey, Lawrence Jr. and Julia Kaminski, Veronica, Carly and Wade Richardson; great-grandfather of Grandin, Ayken, Callahan, and Brecken Vacco, Abigail, Everett and Wyatt Hansen, Kenzie Quinones and Wesley Christiansen; brother of Kenneth (Rose) Kaminski and foster brother of James White and Richard Bulden; predeceased by siblings, Teresa Fox, Stanley Frydrychowski and Richard Wilczynski. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY, on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 8175 E. Eden Rd., Eden, NY, on Wednesday at 10 AM (please assemble at the church). Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church cemetery fund. Louie retired from Hamburg Central School, formerly worked at Bethlehem Steel and grew up on his dad's farm, hence being known throughout his life as "farmer Lou". He enjoyed farming, woodworking, raising and showing llamas and alpacas and most of all polka dancing. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
8175 E. Eden Rd., Eden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May you Rest In Peace Louie Bob & JoAnne Franz
Bob & JoAnne Franz
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results