KNOBLOCH - Louis A. "Lou"
Of Depew, NY, entered into rest April 6, 2022. Beloved husband of 53 years to Teresa (nee McDonough); loving father of Jason (Amy), and Adam (Susan); dear grandfather to Joshua and Samantha; brother of Diane (late Henry) Sitz, and the late Janice (Robert) McBride; brother-in-law of the late Raymond (Janet) McDonough; loving uncle of Darlene (James) Sciandra; also survived by other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Lou was a United States Army Veteran. Friends are invited to join a Celebration of Lou's Life on Friday, April 22, from 12-3 PM, at Salvatore's, 6461 Transit Rd., Depew, NY 14043. Memories and online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 15, 2022.