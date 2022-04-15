Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis A. "Lou" KNOBLOCH
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 22 2022
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Salvatore's
Send Flowers
KNOBLOCH - Louis A. "Lou"
Of Depew, NY, entered into rest April 6, 2022. Beloved husband of 53 years to Teresa (nee McDonough); loving father of Jason (Amy), and Adam (Susan); dear grandfather to Joshua and Samantha; brother of Diane (late Henry) Sitz, and the late Janice (Robert) McBride; brother-in-law of the late Raymond (Janet) McDonough; loving uncle of Darlene (James) Sciandra; also survived by other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Lou was a United States Army Veteran. Friends are invited to join a Celebration of Lou's Life on Friday, April 22, from 12-3 PM, at Salvatore's, 6461 Transit Rd., Depew, NY 14043. Memories and online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Salvatore's
6461 Transit Rd., Depew, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.