To Louie's family - I was so very very sorry to hear about the loss of Louie. I've known Louie since I was a kid in elementary school and I wandered into the Optical place to see if he could adjust my glasses for me. I was active in sports so this became pretty much a weekly event! After a while he and Gay hired me to babysit the three kids, and our friendship continued for years, and I enjoyed running into him on the Island here and there. He always had a warm hug for me. Louie was always incredibly kind and generous and was always a bright spot in my day. I will never forget him! My deepest condolences to all who love him.

SUSAN E BRAUN Friend June 14, 2021