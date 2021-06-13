MACRO - Louis A.
June 8, 2021, of Grand Island. Beloved husband of Cheryl Macro (nee Klocke) and the late Gay Macro (nee Walker). Loving father of Lee Ann Obenauer, David (Katherine) Macro Sr. and Amy (James) Mount. Caring stepfather to Marie (Joseph) McGuigan and Mark Klocke. Attentive and loving grandfather to Michelle, David Jr., Grace, Jackson and Sophia. Son of the late Anthony and Mary (nee Cirillo) Macro and cherished brother of Dennis C. (Mary Jo) Macro, Larry (Marsha) Macro, Anthony P. (Mary) Macro, Jr. Louis was the owner of Grand Island Optical for over 40 years. He's a former Grand Island Citizen Of The Year and a member of the Lion's Club for many years. He will be fondly missed by family, friends, and the many patients he cared for over the years. The family will greet visitors following a Memorial Mass to be held at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, on Friday, June 18th at 9:30 AM. A live stream will be available at https://www.ststephenswny.com/
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.