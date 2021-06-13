Menu
Louis A. MACRO
June 8, 2021, of Grand Island. Beloved husband of Cheryl Macro (nee Klocke) and the late Gay Macro (nee Walker). Loving father of Lee Ann Obenauer, David (Katherine) Macro Sr. and Amy (James) Mount. Caring stepfather to Marie (Joseph) McGuigan and Mark Klocke. Attentive and loving grandfather to Michelle, David Jr., Grace, Jackson and Sophia. Son of the late Anthony and Mary (nee Cirillo) Macro and cherished brother of Dennis C. (Mary Jo) Macro, Larry (Marsha) Macro, Anthony P. (Mary) Macro, Jr. Louis was the owner of Grand Island Optical for over 40 years. He's a former Grand Island Citizen Of The Year and a member of the Lion's Club for many years. He will be fondly missed by family, friends, and the many patients he cared for over the years. The family will greet visitors following a Memorial Mass to be held at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, on Friday, June 18th at 9:30 AM. A live stream will be available at https://www.ststephenswny.com/. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Stephen's Church
2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY
AMP Interior Construction
June 17, 2021
Cheryl: I was saddened to learn of Louie's passing. He was a very special person with a warm smile and an even warmer heart. He was a tribute to the optical profession and a consummate professional in every step of the way. Not only was he a great person , but a great boss as well. It was certainly my pleasure and honor to work for him. I also considered him a cherished friend. He always treated his employees with respect and fairness. His outgoing personality will certainly be missed by all including his long time patients that he so thoroughly enjoyed being at their service. We all will miss Louie and now may he rest in peace and have Gods blessings for a job well done . RIP Louie! Dennis Bunz
Dennis Bunz
June 14, 2021
To Louie's family - I was so very very sorry to hear about the loss of Louie. I've known Louie since I was a kid in elementary school and I wandered into the Optical place to see if he could adjust my glasses for me. I was active in sports so this became pretty much a weekly event! After a while he and Gay hired me to babysit the three kids, and our friendship continued for years, and I enjoyed running into him on the Island here and there. He always had a warm hug for me. Louie was always incredibly kind and generous and was always a bright spot in my day. I will never forget him! My deepest condolences to all who love him.
SUSAN E BRAUN
Friend
June 14, 2021
Our thoughts, memories and prayers go out to the Marco family
Robert & Antonette DeMarco
Friend
June 13, 2021
