Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis J. MARCONI D.C.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MARCONI, D.C. - Louis J.
Of East Aurora, NY entered into rest on January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of Shirley A. (nee Krause); cherished father of Sandra (late Dr. Anthony) Magnano and Kenneth Boggs; loving grandfather of Anthony, Jonathan and Jessica Magnano, Carmen and Hannah Boggs; adored brother of Richard (Susan) Surbone, Justine (William) Ryan and the late Jeanine Geffin; revered brother in law of Robert (Linn) Krause. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park (near Lake Ave), on Tuesday from 4-7 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Inurnment at St. Matthews Cemetery, West Seneca. Share condolences at:
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
11
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I am very sorry to hear of Dr. Marconi´s passing. I worked with him at First Choice Evaluations. He was such a wonderful man. I retired 7 years ago and have not lived in the Buffalo area to keep up. My deepest sympathy to his family. He will always remain a cherished memory. May he RIP.
Jan Furmanek
January 18, 2022
My deepest sympathies on your loss. Dr. Marconi helped my father and started me on my career path as a chiropractor.
Ronald Gefaller
January 12, 2022
At first, Dr. Marconi was my chiropractor. Soon, he became my friend. My family loved Dr. Marconi. His enthusiasm for life, learning and teaching was contagious. The world was certainly a better place with Dr. Marconi in it. We will miss his great stories, his life lessons, his sayings and quotes. Dr. Marconi made a mark on my life and the lives of my family. We will never forget him.
Linda O'Connor
Friend
January 12, 2022
SHIRLEY AND FAMILY SO SAD TO HEAR OF LOU'S PASSING. HE WAS SUCH A GOOD AND CARING FRIEND TO PHIL. PHIL ALWAYS CHERISHED THEIR FRIENDSHIP. AND THOSE CIGARS AFTER A SHOOT AT THE CLUB. KAY (LATE PHIL)DENZ
KATHLEEN DENZ
Friend
January 10, 2022
Dear Shirley AND FAMILY SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. DR MARCONI ALLWAYS HELPED ME WHEN I HAD BACK PROBLEMS.....HE WILL BE MISSED SAL AND BARBARA
salvatore Aromola
Friend
January 10, 2022
Anthony, Lauren and Carina
January 9, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.. May Dr. Marconi Rest in Peace.. God bless
Barbara Dusza
Work
January 9, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Szalanski
Other
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results