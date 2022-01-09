MARCONI, D.C. - Louis J.
Of East Aurora, NY entered into rest on January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of Shirley A. (nee Krause); cherished father of Sandra (late Dr. Anthony) Magnano and Kenneth Boggs; loving grandfather of Anthony, Jonathan and Jessica Magnano, Carmen and Hannah Boggs; adored brother of Richard (Susan) Surbone, Justine (William) Ryan and the late Jeanine Geffin; revered brother in law of Robert (Linn) Krause. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park (near Lake Ave), on Tuesday from 4-7 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Inurnment at St. Matthews Cemetery, West Seneca. Share condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.