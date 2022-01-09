At first, Dr. Marconi was my chiropractor. Soon, he became my friend. My family loved Dr. Marconi. His enthusiasm for life, learning and teaching was contagious. The world was certainly a better place with Dr. Marconi in it. We will miss his great stories, his life lessons, his sayings and quotes. Dr. Marconi made a mark on my life and the lives of my family. We will never forget him.

Linda O'Connor Friend January 12, 2022