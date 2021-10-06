PADUANO - Louis H.
October 4, 2021 at the age of 92; beloved husband of 67 years to Ennia M. (nee DiFonzo) Paduano; dearest father to Louis V. Paduano, Catherine A. Paduano, and Adam G. Paduano; survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear brother of Mary and Armando and the late Tony, Angeline, Onofrio, Mario, Sisto, Adam, and Joseph; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, from 6 PM to 9 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive) where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.