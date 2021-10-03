Menu
Louis J. RUSZCZYK
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
RUSZCZYK - Louis J.
Of West Seneca NY, October 1, 2021. Beloved father of Kimmarie (Dennis Bengert) Slominski and Louis (Dawn) Ruszczyk; grandfather of Jillian (Nick), Jonathan, Christina (Brian), Brittany and Amanda; great-grandfather of Brooklynn and Jackson. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service Friday morning at 11 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery S., 4443 S. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park, NY. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery S
4443 S. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home
Kim, Louie and the entire family - So sad you have to say goodbye to a man who loved everyone he encountered. Your dad was Karen's Godfather and we have great memories of him. His sense of humor and his kindness to the people of Allentown are some of my fondest and earliest memories. Continue his legacy of kindness that he passed onto you and continue to make him proud. In sympathy and friendship, Julie (Krytus) Holdaway
Julie Holdaway
Family
October 8, 2021
