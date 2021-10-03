Kim, Louie and the entire family - So sad you have to say goodbye to a man who loved everyone he encountered. Your dad was Karen's Godfather and we have great memories of him. His sense of humor and his kindness to the people of Allentown are some of my fondest and earliest memories. Continue his legacy of kindness that he passed onto you and continue to make him proud. In sympathy and friendship, Julie (Krytus) Holdaway

Julie Holdaway Family October 8, 2021