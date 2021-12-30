SPELICH - Louis A. Longtime resident of Delmar, NY and more recently a resident of Atria Guilderland, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 at the age of 94 with his children at his side. He was born in Lackawanna, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Ljuba (née Huzjak) Spelich. Mr. Spelich was raised in Lackawanna and in his teens worked at Bethlehem Steel, Lackawanna Plant. Mr. Spelich graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College, Buffalo, NY and Wayne State University, Detroit, MI. He taught art at public schools, first in Detroit and then in Delmar, NY, where he introduced photography classes at the Bethlehem Central High School before his retirement from the Bethlehem Central School District in 1986. Lou was a professional photographer who took team pictures for generations of Bethlehem Little League players and photos for the Bethlehem Police Department as well as Senior Prom photos, portraits, passport photos and weddings. He was a world traveler, an avid bowler, a sailor who plied the waters of the Caribbean, the New England Coast, Cape Cod Bay and Saratoga Lake. He was also a pilot, a scuba diver and an assiduous follower of the local Estate Sales. Mr. Spelich was a United States Naval Reserve veteran of WW II and the Korean Crisis. He saw service in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre, the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean and Mediterranean seas. He was a member of many professional and civic organizations. He spent numerous years involved in the US China Peoples Friendship Association, Northeast (Albany) New York Chapter. He was also quite active in the peace movement, particularly with the global organization Veterans For Peace as well as Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace (Delmar, NY). He is survived by his wife Jane Streiff-Spelich and by his children from a previous marriage: Christine Spelich and her husband Michael Rhodes-Devey of Delmar, NY; Carole Speli and her partner Richard Moninski of Mineral Point, WI; and Dr. Mark Spelich and his partner Gloria Totoricaguena of Boise, ID. There will be an interment of ashes at the Holy Cross Cemetery on Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY at a later date to be announced. Friends and acquaintances are invited and welcome to attend. A reception will follow. The family requests no flowers or mass cards, but instead, suggests that those so inclined give a donation to their local homeless shelter or food bank.
Just found out about this yesterday. It is whit great sympathy that I am writing this to all the family members. I taught with LU at Bethlehem Central for many years.
I have lost a good friend.
Henric Post
Henric Post
Work
February 15, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of my old art teachers passing. His warm and encouraging guidance was very inspirational in me choosing art as my career. I have and shall always be grateful for his impact on my life.
Mark S Fisher
School
January 3, 2022
Dear Carole and Mark and family
Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Dr. Richard Shade
Other
December 31, 2021
I shared many joyous times with Lou and Jane as a member of Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace. They were always so warm and welcoming and afforded us many great memories. Lou was such a good soul. I can still see his smile and hear his laugh - he seemed to always be filled with good cheer. It was an honor to have known and struggled for justice with Lou. I had no idea until reading his obituary just how full of a life he had lived - and I never would have guessed his age. He lived well, touched many, and will be greatly missed. Many, many hugs to Jane and family.
Elaine H.
Friend
December 31, 2021
Lou was the first person to greet me at my first event with Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace. A fellow art teacher he always loved to talk about creativity and connections to peace.
My deepest condolences to all family and friends, the planet has lost a great man.
Mary Finneran
Friend
December 31, 2021
Dear Jane and Lou´s family,
We send our sincere condolences on the passing of Lou. We have many happy memories of time spent with you and Lou at USCPFA events, special dinners at your lovely home, shopping for and working at the holiday bazaar at the Friends Meeting House (with Rezsin too). Lou was a kind, gentle man and we know he will be missed.
Karen and Nick Dyer
December 30, 2021
My Sympathy to you all for the loss of your dear Father. I was a 1973 graduate of Bethlehem Central. I took Art with your Father, Jewelry making and Photogarphy. He was my favorite teacher! So sorry.
Jane Killough Falvey
Jane falvey
December 30, 2021
Jane, we are so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers!