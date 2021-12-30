SPELICH - Louis A.

Longtime resident of Delmar, NY and more recently a resident of Atria Guilderland, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021 at the age of 94 with his children at his side. He was born in Lackawanna, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Ljuba (née Huzjak) Spelich. Mr. Spelich was raised in Lackawanna and in his teens worked at Bethlehem Steel, Lackawanna Plant. Mr. Spelich graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College, Buffalo, NY and Wayne State University, Detroit, MI. He taught art at public schools, first in Detroit and then in Delmar, NY, where he introduced photography classes at the Bethlehem Central High School before his retirement from the Bethlehem Central School District in 1986. Lou was a professional photographer who took team pictures for generations of Bethlehem Little League players and photos for the Bethlehem Police Department as well as Senior Prom photos, portraits, passport photos and weddings. He was a world traveler, an avid bowler, a sailor who plied the waters of the Caribbean, the New England Coast, Cape Cod Bay and Saratoga Lake. He was also a pilot, a scuba diver and an assiduous follower of the local Estate Sales. Mr. Spelich was a United States Naval Reserve veteran of WW II and the Korean Crisis. He saw service in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre, the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean and Mediterranean seas. He was a member of many professional and civic organizations. He spent numerous years involved in the US China Peoples Friendship Association, Northeast (Albany) New York Chapter. He was also quite active in the peace movement, particularly with the global organization Veterans For Peace as well as Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace (Delmar, NY). He is survived by his wife Jane Streiff-Spelich and by his children from a previous marriage: Christine Spelich and her husband Michael Rhodes-Devey of Delmar, NY; Carole Speli and her partner Richard Moninski of Mineral Point, WI; and Dr. Mark Spelich and his partner Gloria Totoricaguena of Boise, ID. There will be an interment of ashes at the Holy Cross Cemetery on Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY at a later date to be announced. Friends and acquaintances are invited and welcome to attend. A reception will follow. The family requests no flowers or mass cards, but instead, suggests that those so inclined give a donation to their local homeless shelter or food bank.







Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.