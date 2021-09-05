Menu
Louis P. VICOLO Jr.
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
VICOLO - Louis P., Jr.
Beloved son of the late Louis P. and Mary (nee Borielli) Vicolo. Louis was a proud Navy veteran, who served from 1949-1953 and was active with various veteran groups. After his military service, he worked for the Department of Defense as a Financial Analyst, was an avid reader and loved the arts. A funeral service with Military Honors will be held Tuesday, September 14th, at 12 Noon in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rochester, NY. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
Sep
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Rochester, NY
