VICOLO - Louis P., Jr. Beloved son of the late Louis P. and Mary (nee Borielli) Vicolo. Louis was a proud Navy veteran, who served from 1949-1953 and was active with various veteran groups. After his military service, he worked for the Department of Defense as a Financial Analyst, was an avid reader and loved the arts. A funeral service with Military Honors will be held Tuesday, September 14th, at 12 Noon in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rochester, NY. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.