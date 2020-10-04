JULIANO - Louis W.
September 29, 2020, age 70 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 46 years to Denise G. (nee Steinel) Juliano; dearest father of the late Adam L. Juliano and Aaron D. (Patricia) Juliano; grandfather of Angelina Marinello; son of the late Louis E. and Bernice (nee Hartel) Juliano; son-in-law of Rita (late Leroy) Steinel; brother of Michael (Jackie), Ronald (Michelle), Denice (Chet Menkiena) and the late Michele (Peter) Ferraina; brother-in-law of Dennis (Karen), David (Linda), Daniel (Barb), Duane (Holly) and Dale (Irene) Steinel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends for Louis and his sister Michele Ferraina on Monday, October 5th, from 2-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd. Cheektowaga), where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM and from Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10 AM. Interment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Mr. Juliano was an US Army Veteran and served with the US Army National Guard. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
.