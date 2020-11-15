Menu
Louis W. KUPKA
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1945
DIED
November 11, 2020
KUPKA - Louis W.
Of Lancaster, New York, entered into rest on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020. Loving companion and best friend of Louise White; cherished and loving friend of Jacquelyne (Brian) Faulise and Matthew (Melinda) White; cherished Pa Pa to Randy and Amelia Chamberlain and Sylvia, Abigail and Vivienne White; brother of Mary Ann Pietrzak and the late Joseph Kupka. Louis served in the US Air Force in the Vietnam Era. Funeral Services were held privately with the family. Condolences online may be shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Louie was a good man, I knew him way back when. Prayers go out to family and friends.
Kathy
November 15, 2020
Grew up with Louie...from our neighborhood...Ellicott St Depew NY...great guy..RIP
Gerald Wienckowski
Friend
November 15, 2020