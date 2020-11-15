KUPKA - Louis W.
Of Lancaster, New York, entered into rest on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020. Loving companion and best friend of Louise White; cherished and loving friend of Jacquelyne (Brian) Faulise and Matthew (Melinda) White; cherished Pa Pa to Randy and Amelia Chamberlain and Sylvia, Abigail and Vivienne White; brother of Mary Ann Pietrzak and the late Joseph Kupka. Louis served in the US Air Force in the Vietnam Era. Funeral Services were held privately with the family. Condolences online may be shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.