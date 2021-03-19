D'ORAZIO - Louisa F.
(nee D'Alfonso)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale "Patrick" D'Orazio; devoted mother of Frank D'Orazio, Donna (Michael Giancarlo) (Bruce Gisel) Giancarlo Gisel, Robert (Lori Martin) D'Orazio and Alisa (Thomas) (Dr. Christopher Comfort) (David Talsky) Damiani; adored grandmother of Michael C. (MacKenzie) Giancarlo Jr., Dina M. Giancarlo, Christian D'Orazio Martin, Anthony (Erin) Comfort, Joseph Talsky and Kali Marie Talsky; cherished great-grandmother of Luca M. Giancarlo; loving daughter of the late Cesare and Giovanna D'Alfonso; dear sister of the late Italo, Adelia, Pacifico, Oliveiro, Melana, Dante, Calcidone and Ottavio. Louisa is survived by two sisters-in-law, Pia and Amelia; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins from Italy, Australia and Montreal. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 o'clock, at Queen of Martyrs RC Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY. Entombment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Friends and relatives please leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.