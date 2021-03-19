Menu
Louisa F. D'ORAZIO
D'ORAZIO - Louisa F.
(nee D'Alfonso)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale "Patrick" D'Orazio; devoted mother of Frank D'Orazio, Donna (Michael Giancarlo) (Bruce Gisel) Giancarlo Gisel, Robert (Lori Martin) D'Orazio and Alisa (Thomas) (Dr. Christopher Comfort) (David Talsky) Damiani; adored grandmother of Michael C. (MacKenzie) Giancarlo Jr., Dina M. Giancarlo, Christian D'Orazio Martin, Anthony (Erin) Comfort, Joseph Talsky and Kali Marie Talsky; cherished great-grandmother of Luca M. Giancarlo; loving daughter of the late Cesare and Giovanna D'Alfonso; dear sister of the late Italo, Adelia, Pacifico, Oliveiro, Melana, Dante, Calcidone and Ottavio. Louisa is survived by two sisters-in-law, Pia and Amelia; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins from Italy, Australia and Montreal. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 o'clock, at Queen of Martyrs RC Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY. Entombment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Friends and relatives please leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Queen of Martyrs RC Church
180 George Urban Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Bobby and Alisa, My sincere condolences on the passing of your Mother. May you only have the sweetest memories of her to help guide you forward. With Love
John Feeney
March 21, 2021
My deepest condolences of your mother passing. Your mother was very kind and caring person every time we met. God bless your mother and the D´Orazio family.
Ed Jarka
March 20, 2021
My deepest condolences to you all. I remember your mom, when we were kids being so kind to us when we were over at the house. Prayers and hugs sent to you
Sharon Watson Pasqua
March 19, 2021
