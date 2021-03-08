Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise K. BEGOR
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
BEGOR - Louise K.
(nee Eschweiler)
March 6, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John W. Begor; dear mother of Sandra (Joel) Lussier, Janet (Scott) Glasgow and Brian Begor; loving grandmother of Kathleen, Emily, Matthew, Jack, Flynn and Dylan; sister of Margo Prenn, Rosie Kranz and Carlo Eschweiler; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Louise had a beautiful soul. She always saw the best in people. Her smile lit up the room. Louise and I were like sisters, I have great memories of her, she took a piece of my heart. My deepest condolences to her family.
Zadie Amorosi
March 8, 2021
A gentle and kind lady. May she Rest In Peace.
Jim and Linda Voye
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results