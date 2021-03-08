BEGOR - Louise K.
(nee Eschweiler)
March 6, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John W. Begor; dear mother of Sandra (Joel) Lussier, Janet (Scott) Glasgow and Brian Begor; loving grandmother of Kathleen, Emily, Matthew, Jack, Flynn and Dylan; sister of Margo Prenn, Rosie Kranz and Carlo Eschweiler; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.