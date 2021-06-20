GARROW - Louise R.
(nee Galuski)
June 17, 2021, of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of the late Rick "Rocky" Garrow; loving mother of Richard, Theodore (Karen), Thomas (Lisa), Bonny, Betty (Andrew) Pulaski, John (Renee) and Debbie (Jon) Fehr; cherished grandma of 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; devoted sister to six siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held at 7 PM. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.