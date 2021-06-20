Menu
Louise R. GARROW
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
GARROW - Louise R.
(nee Galuski)
June 17, 2021, of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of the late Rick "Rocky" Garrow; loving mother of Richard, Theodore (Karen), Thomas (Lisa), Bonny, Betty (Andrew) Pulaski, John (Renee) and Debbie (Jon) Fehr; cherished grandma of 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; devoted sister to six siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held at 7 PM. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
21
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for the loss of Lou, she was always so happy and welcomed everyone into her life. May all the beautiful memories help you all get through this difficult time. She and all of you will be in my prayers. She made us all feel like family .
Robin Hufford and Ryan Dmochowski
June 25, 2021
Tommy, we are sorry to hear about your Mom. You are in our prayers and thoughts.
Tom and Lili
Friend
June 21, 2021
