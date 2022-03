MUSCARELLA- DAXON, Louise Carmela -

In loving memory of the late Louise Carmela Muscarella-Daxon, a teacher for 42 years, passed away on 12/12/19. Rest in peace Louise, we will see you in the kingdom of Heaven. You are loved by your husband Moses Daxon, and all the family in the Bahamas, Florida and Buffalo, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.