OLIVIERI - Louise "Lou"
(nee Reeves)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Victor; loving mother of Kay (Al) Paterson, Dianna Reynolds, and Dr. Richard (Nettie) Jensen; step-mother of Thomas Olivieri, Amy (Brian) Cox and the late Susan Olivieri; grandmother of twelve; great-grandmother of two; sister of Bonnie (Martin) Leffler and the late Clifford, Virginia, Robert, and Marie; sister-in-law of Rachel (Bob) Sada and Robert Olivieri. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Sunday, from 1-4 PM, where services will be held Monday morning, at 10 AM. Masks required. Share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2020.