Louise "Lou" OLIVIERI
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1940
DIED
September 17, 2020
OLIVIERI - Louise "Lou"
(nee Reeves)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Victor; loving mother of Kay (Al) Paterson, Dianna Reynolds, and Dr. Richard (Nettie) Jensen; step-mother of Thomas Olivieri, Amy (Brian) Cox and the late Susan Olivieri; grandmother of twelve; great-grandmother of two; sister of Bonnie (Martin) Leffler and the late Clifford, Virginia, Robert, and Marie; sister-in-law of Rachel (Bob) Sada and Robert Olivieri. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Sunday, from 1-4 PM, where services will be held Monday morning, at 10 AM. Masks required. Share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
Sep
21
Service
10:00a.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Amy Cox
Family
September 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful stepmom. How did the Olivieris get so lucky?!! We will love you and miss you always. ❤Amy (one of Lou’s “little worms!”
Amy Cox
Family
September 18, 2020
When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. We love you Mom, you will forever be a treasure in our hearts. Love, your favorite first child. ♥
Kay Paterson
Family
September 18, 2020
Momma - you will be loved and missed. I will miss you popping open my bedroom door on a school day, and you singing out "Good morning sunshine" in as chipper of a voice as you could have. I love that you were always doing something good for others and that you cared so deeply for people. Love you to the moon - your favorite second child, Dianna
Dianna Reynolds
Daughter
September 18, 2020