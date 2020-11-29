LUNDELL - Lowell Lawrence "Link"
Of Orchard Park, NY, formerly of South Wales, NY, November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sally Ulmer Lundell; loving father of William P. Lundell, Susan L. Sloan and Sharon L. (Richard) Walton; grandfather of Candace Mae Walton. No prior visitation. Service and burial will be private. Link spent his professional career as a teacher at the The Gow School in South Wales, NY, where he helped many, many young students to overcome the challenge of dyslexia. Memorials made in Link's memory to a charity of choice
Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.