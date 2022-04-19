Menu
Luana M. FRANCIS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
FRANCIS - Luana M.
(nee Caruthers)
Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest April 16, 2022; Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Robert; devoted mother of Robert (Judy) and James Francis; cherished grandmother of Michael (Kimberly), Daniel (Schuyler), Matthew (Cassie Hamsher), Ethan and Jordan Francis; adored great-grandmother of Hudson and Haylen Francis; loving daughter of the late J.B. and Katherine Caruthers; dear sister of Peggy Ann (late Kenneth) Schoenhals, Donnie (Sandy) Caruthers, late Billye Jean Gray, late Katherine (late Bernard) Rucker and late James (Mary) Caruthers. Family and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., (near Harlem) Snyder, NY, Thursday from 4 - 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Harris Hill United Methodist Church, 8495 Main St., Williamsville, NY, on Friday at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Clarence Cemetery. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Apr
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Harris Hill United Methodist Church
8495 Main St., Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
