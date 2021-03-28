Mike, Mindy and family, Our hearts are heavy, as we send our sympathies, at the loss of your precious son, Lucas. Know we have you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Love and support from family and friends will give you strength and peace. He is one of God´s blessings, given to you. Our faith tells us he is in the arms of our Lord, in heaven, safe and at peace, until you reunite with him.

John & Mary Heitzhaus March 30, 2021