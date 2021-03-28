JABLONSKI - Lucas M.
Age 21 of Hamburg, NY, March 14, 2021. Son of Michael and Melinda (nee Maras) Jablonski; brother of Adam Jablonski; grandson of Ruth and the late Henry Maras, Ray Jablonski and Ruth (Jesse) McSherry; nephew of Ray (Rose) Jablonski, Charlene (Tom) Makowski and Curt Maras; also survived by many cousins. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg on Tuesday, March 30 from 4-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 East Main Street, Hamburg on Wednesday, March 31 at 10:30 AM. Lucas was a 2017 graduate of Hamburg High School, where he played lacrosse, and was a student at SUNY Fredonia. He enjoyed cooking, music and basketball. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.