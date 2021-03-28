Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucas M. JABLONSKI
1999 - 2021
BORN
1999
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hamburg High School
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
JABLONSKI - Lucas M.
Age 21 of Hamburg, NY, March 14, 2021. Son of Michael and Melinda (nee Maras) Jablonski; brother of Adam Jablonski; grandson of Ruth and the late Henry Maras, Ray Jablonski and Ruth (Jesse) McSherry; nephew of Ray (Rose) Jablonski, Charlene (Tom) Makowski and Curt Maras; also survived by many cousins. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg on Tuesday, March 30 from 4-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 East Main Street, Hamburg on Wednesday, March 31 at 10:30 AM. Lucas was a 2017 graduate of Hamburg High School, where he played lacrosse, and was a student at SUNY Fredonia. He enjoyed cooking, music and basketball. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
66 East Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
33 Entries
Mike, Mindy and family, Our hearts are heavy, as we send our sympathies, at the loss of your precious son, Lucas. Know we have you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Love and support from family and friends will give you strength and peace. He is one of God´s blessings, given to you. Our faith tells us he is in the arms of our Lord, in heaven, safe and at peace, until you reunite with him.
John & Mary Heitzhaus
March 30, 2021
Very sorry to the entire Jablonski family.
Jerry Marinaro
Friend
March 30, 2021
Dear Mindy, Mike and family: My heart and prayers go out to your and your family.
Peggy Reed
March 30, 2021
Mike and Mindy, so sorry for your loss, prayers for you and your family.
Rollie Metzger
Friend
March 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your son. Please know you're in my thoughts and prayers
Jeanne Martello
March 29, 2021
Mike and family,
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I am out of town for work and won’t be able to share my condolences on person. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Chris
Chris Martello
Friend
March 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family. You have my deepest sympathy.
Mary Jo Corsaro
March 29, 2021
Lucas was an awesome kid and a great student. My fondest memory was when he invited myself and my young daughter over to meet Rudolph and the gang over at your farm. It was so thoughtful and really gave me a good glimpse into the kind of person Lucas was. He will be missed by many.
March 29, 2021
Mike, Mindy and family, So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
LouAnn Stevenson
Friend
March 28, 2021
Mike,Mindy and Adam,

Those we love don’t go away
They walk beside us everyday
Unseen,unheard,but always near
Still loved,still missed and forever dear!❤

We will never forget his contagious smile,
The memories and the love.
All our love,
Tom and Charlene
Tom and Charlene Makowski
Family
March 26, 2021
Mike and Mindy and Adam.

My thoughts and prayers.
When someone you love becomes a memory. The Memory becomes a treasure.
God Bless.
Your friend,
Love, Bev.
Beverly Herda
Friend
March 25, 2021
Jeff and Cindy Phillips
March 24, 2021
We are so sad for you loss. God bless your family as you heal.
Jeff and Cindy Phillips
Friend
March 24, 2021
Dan and Linda Downs
March 24, 2021
So sorry Mike and Mindy. Love you guys!!
Dan and Linda Downs
Friend
March 23, 2021
The Hamburg Central School District's Athletic Program would like to offer our deepest condolences to the Jablonski family. We are devastated by the loss and will have your family in our hearts and prayers at this difficult time. May God Bless.
Pat Cauley
Teacher
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Luke was a joy to teach and to have in my class. He was so friendly and such a kind young man. My sincere condolences to your family.
Amy Losi
Teacher
March 22, 2021
Jablonski family, I am so sorry for your loss. Luke was a bright, kind young man. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Anne Gilhooly
March 22, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Joey was a classmate and played lacrosse with Luke. We have fond memories of Luke.
The Iafallo Family
Janet Iafallo
March 21, 2021
Luke was a great friend of mine growing up. He always knew how to make others laugh and make a good time out of almost everything. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers as you go through this difficult time. With love, Ryan Dils and family
Ryan Dils
Friend
March 20, 2021
So sorry for this huge loss to your family. God has your son and he will care for him until you see him again. Prayers for all.
Martello Family
Friend
March 19, 2021
Mike, I am heartbroken for you. My deepest condolences on the passing of your son. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Erin Bond
March 19, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Luke's passing. Our condolences to you and the entire family. I can't imagine what you are going through but please know our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Joe & Karla
Joe Mead
Friend
March 18, 2021
Mike and family - we are so sorry for your loss. We will keep you all in our thought and prayers.
Maureen Roche-Hector
Friend
March 18, 2021
Adam ("Skeet") and Family, We are so very sorry to hear of the passing of Luke. Our thoughts are with you and your family at this difficult time. With Deepest Sympathy, Dylan Wagner and Family
Cynthia Wagner
Friend
March 18, 2021
Mike, Mindy & Adam we’re so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Beth & Tony Olson
March 18, 2021
Luke your sweet smile lit up a room. We loved being able to know you and watch you grow up. We will think of you always.
Capozzi Ras Family
Family
March 17, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Luke’s passing, you are all in my prayers. I have pleasant memories of Luke at Saints Peter and Paul, he was such a nice polite boy in elementary school. May he Rest In Peace
Kim Stiller
Acquaintance
March 17, 2021
Prayers to your family. We knew Luke through lacrosse and he was a Great young man.
Sherrie & Patrick Sargent
Acquaintance
March 17, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Adam I am so sorry for your loss.
Bobbie Jo
Family
March 17, 2021
Uncle Mike and Aunt Mindy so for sorry for the loss of Luke. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. May the love and memories bring peace to you. Sending my love.
Bobbie Jo Wilkins
Family
March 16, 2021
Mike, Mindy and Family. We are very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May the fond memories of times spent with Luke bring you comfort and peace. Kevin & Kris Kostowniak
Kristin Kostowniak
Acquaintance
March 16, 2021
We are so sorry for your sorrow; Praying for your family
The Cione Family
Friend
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 33 of 33 results