D'ANGELO - Lucie E.
August 15, 2020, age 68, of Oakland CA. Born in Salamanca, NY to Frank and Virginia D'Angelo. They lived in Niagara Falls, NY. Lucie died peacefully in the arms of her husband at home in Oakland, CA after a 2 year struggle with lung cancer. She was predeceased by her father; beloved daughter of Virginia D'Angelo; she is survived by her loving friend, lover and husband of 47 years, Asia Patterson; sister of David (Linda Fegatilli) and their children, Mark (Stefanie) of Cleveland, OH and Nicholas of Rochester, NY. Lucie is also survived by her adoptive daughters, Sally Gam Nguyen of Oakland, CA and Markeeta Patterson of Buffalo, NY; many grandchildren including Reginald Branch, Jr., Arnice Harris and Archie Harris of Buffalo, and Calvin Hoang of Oakland. Lucie graduated from Madonna High School (1970), Niagara Falls. Lucie was also a graduate of Mt. St. Mary's School of Radiology Technology (1972). She earned her Sonographers High Risk Perinatal Ultrasound Certification, with Dorison, Bacon. Lucie loved working with patients for 43 years, and especially enjoyed being the first to show folks their future children. Lucie loved scuba diving, snorkeling, gardening, and all outdoor activities in all seasons. She was a former member of Cal Sailing in Berkley CA. Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held August 15, 2021, in Oakland CA. Please contact [email protected]
for further information. In lieu of flowers, consider Lucie's favorite charity: Lotus Bloom Learning Center 555 19th St., #131, Oakland, CA 94612.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.