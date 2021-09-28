Menu
Lucille A. BATTAGLIA
ABOUT
Williamsville East High School
BATTAGLIA - Lucille A.
(nee DiLorenzo)
September 25, 2021. Beloved wife of 62 years to Richard Battaglia; devoted mother of Laura (Richard) Saffire, Samuel Battaglia and Kara (Bobby) Currie; loving grandmother of Katherine, Dr. Lisa (fiance, Steven Gentner), Richard Saffire, Sam Battaglia Jr., Ross, Angelina Workman, Colin Currie, Stephen and Lisa Gross; daughter of the late Anthony and Angeline (nee Panzarella) DiLorenzo; dear sister of Cynthia (Jack Gross) DiLorenzo Gross Esq., Mary Jane Pilat and F. Clifford DiLorenzo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Lucille was raised in Snyder, New York. She was a graduate of Amherst Central High School and Rosary Hill College. She devoted her life to her family, friends, community and faith. She cherished her role as Nonnie and was exceptionally proud of her nine grandchildren. Lucille was an accomplished cook and hostess and enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home. After she raised her family, Lucille worked as a preschool teacher at New Experience Nursery School. She adored teaching and spending time with children and was loved by her students and their families. She served as co-President of the PTA at Williamsville East High School and was chosen by the senior class of 1988 to be the speaker at their graduation. She also taught religious education at St. Gregory's and St. Mary's. Lucille was a member of the Women's Board of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, the Canisius College Scholarship Associates and Bishop's Committee at St. Gregory the Great. Lucille will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a cherished sister, a caring and loving Nonnie and a devoted friend. She will also be remembered for her kindness, compassion, generosity, loyalty, thoughtfulness and for her strong religious faith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday at St. Gregory the Great Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Women's Board of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Laura and Dick, (We sat with you and your husband and Claire and Jake´s wedding). We were saddened to learn of the passing of your dear mom, Lucille. We remember her with fondness as a loving and kind preschool teacher for our two children, Angelo and Marina. What an extraordinarily giving life she had! She was so devoted and reflected Jesus in all that she did. She is most certainly enjoying His presence right now! There is so much peace in knowing that! Angelo is seeing your mom again, too! Our sincere prayers are with you and your family. Martha & Domenic Di Loreto
Martha Di Loreto
October 6, 2021
Dear Laura, Rick and family, I am so sorry to read of your mother's passing. I remember our conversations when she was at your home and we happened to be there. They were always lively and interesting and I enjoyed them! May all of your memories of her bring you great comfort and many smiles and may she rest in peace. In sympathy, Lynn, Mark, Brette and Lauren.
Lynn Kreyer
September 29, 2021
I am sorry to hear about your beloved Lucille. She certainly accomplished much in her life and exhibited her love for her family, friends and community in such caring and thoughtful ways. She will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you during your time of grieving. May your many memories of her bring you comfort in the future.
Nola F Jungeberg
Family
September 28, 2021
Kara and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was such a special person. I have such wonderful memories of how she helped us with our homecoming floats each year, and how she always welcomed us into her home. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kristen Osborne
Friend
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace and your memories keep her close to your hearts, always.
Susan Daboin
September 28, 2021
I´m so sad to see this death notice. Your mom was the dearest woman. Her love and kindness was like no other. I always loved how she would refer to her students as blue and pink bunnies. May she rest in the arms of our Heavenly Father.
Sue Dalton
School
September 28, 2021
Mrs Battalia's kindness, compassion,and delightful sense of humor has touch my life. I miss her warm smile.. so sorry for your loss.
Lee Federiconi
September 28, 2021
