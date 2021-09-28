BATTAGLIA - Lucille A.
(nee DiLorenzo)
September 25, 2021. Beloved wife of 62 years to Richard Battaglia; devoted mother of Laura (Richard) Saffire, Samuel Battaglia and Kara (Bobby) Currie; loving grandmother of Katherine, Dr. Lisa (fiance, Steven Gentner), Richard Saffire, Sam Battaglia Jr., Ross, Angelina Workman, Colin Currie, Stephen and Lisa Gross; daughter of the late Anthony and Angeline (nee Panzarella) DiLorenzo; dear sister of Cynthia (Jack Gross) DiLorenzo Gross Esq., Mary Jane Pilat and F. Clifford DiLorenzo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Lucille was raised in Snyder, New York. She was a graduate of Amherst Central High School and Rosary Hill College. She devoted her life to her family, friends, community and faith. She cherished her role as Nonnie and was exceptionally proud of her nine grandchildren. Lucille was an accomplished cook and hostess and enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home. After she raised her family, Lucille worked as a preschool teacher at New Experience Nursery School. She adored teaching and spending time with children and was loved by her students and their families. She served as co-President of the PTA at Williamsville East High School and was chosen by the senior class of 1988 to be the speaker at their graduation. She also taught religious education at St. Gregory's and St. Mary's. Lucille was a member of the Women's Board of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, the Canisius College Scholarship Associates and Bishop's Committee at St. Gregory the Great. Lucille will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a cherished sister, a caring and loving Nonnie and a devoted friend. She will also be remembered for her kindness, compassion, generosity, loyalty, thoughtfulness and for her strong religious faith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday at St. Gregory the Great Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Women's Board of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.