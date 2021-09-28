Dear Laura and Dick, (We sat with you and your husband and Claire and Jake´s wedding). We were saddened to learn of the passing of your dear mom, Lucille. We remember her with fondness as a loving and kind preschool teacher for our two children, Angelo and Marina. What an extraordinarily giving life she had! She was so devoted and reflected Jesus in all that she did. She is most certainly enjoying His presence right now! There is so much peace in knowing that! Angelo is seeing your mom again, too! Our sincere prayers are with you and your family. Martha & Domenic Di Loreto

Martha Di Loreto October 6, 2021