Lucille G. BOHLEN
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
BOHLEN - Lucille G.
(nee Didion)
September 3, 2021, age 90. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Robert H. Bohlen; loving mother of Bradley R., Colleen M. Locke and predeceased by the late William R. and David M. (Karen) Bohlen; caring mother-in-law of Barbara Bohlen; cherished grandmother of Thomas (Kelly), Lisa, Evan (Jen), Leigh, Matthew, Ian and Jessica; adored great-grandmother of five; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton Street, Elma at 9 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.
I am so sorry for your loss. I believe Lucy is the person my dad (Alfred J. Didion, Jr.) always talked about. She lived on Didion Road in the small house next to the farm house. He took us by there several times but we never stopped in. I believe he said my Grandfather grew up on the farm. I am just reaching out because I was wondering if this is the same person. We grew up in Clarence Center.
Nancy (Didion) Dudley
November 19, 2021
Lucy and I were friends all through St. Mary´s High School and beyond. We played golf every Tuesday, when we were young. She never missed a class reunion or classmates parties. Everyone will remember her loving smile and cheerful disposition. She will now receive her reward in heaven. May she Rest In Peace.
Carmel Besch Metzger
September 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss . May the heavenly Angels meet her at the gates of Heaven.
David and Cindy Miranda
September 8, 2021
