BOHLEN - Lucille G.
(nee Didion)
September 3, 2021, age 90. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Robert H. Bohlen; loving mother of Bradley R., Colleen M. Locke and predeceased by the late William R. and David M. (Karen) Bohlen; caring mother-in-law of Barbara Bohlen; cherished grandmother of Thomas (Kelly), Lisa, Evan (Jen), Leigh, Matthew, Ian and Jessica; adored great-grandmother of five; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton Street, Elma at 9 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.