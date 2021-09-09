I am so sorry for your loss. I believe Lucy is the person my dad (Alfred J. Didion, Jr.) always talked about. She lived on Didion Road in the small house next to the farm house. He took us by there several times but we never stopped in. I believe he said my Grandfather grew up on the farm. I am just reaching out because I was wondering if this is the same person. We grew up in Clarence Center.

Nancy (Didion) Dudley November 19, 2021