DEDO - Lucille Agnes
(nee Heimiller)
Age 94, of Williamsville, formerly of North Amherst. Passed away December 22, 2021. Born February 19, 1927 to the late Edmund and Anna (nee Fiegl) Heimiller. Beloved wife of the late Daniel John Dedo, married 59 years; loving mother of Lou Ann Delaney, Daniel E. (Bonnie) and the late David A. Dedo; cherished grandmother of Jason (Amy), Jeremiah (Jill) Davidson, Olivia (Dr. Mate) Tarr, Sandy (Garrett) Dedo, Sarah (Mike) O'Boyle, David Jr. (Juliette) Dedo and Erika (David) Marak; loving great-grandmother of 14; dear sister of the late Gerald (late Lou) Heimiller, Mary (late Harold) Smith, James (late Betty) Heimiller, Raymond (late Margaret) Spencer, Catherine and Richard Heimiller. She will also be greatly missed by her family members, friends and staff at Amberleigh. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, December 27th, from 3-7 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning, December 28th, at 10 o'clock, in Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Pendleton. Please assemble at church. Masks required at funeral home and church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2021.