Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucille Agnes DEDO
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
DEDO - Lucille Agnes
(nee Heimiller)
Age 94, of Williamsville, formerly of North Amherst. Passed away December 22, 2021. Born February 19, 1927 to the late Edmund and Anna (nee Fiegl) Heimiller. Beloved wife of the late Daniel John Dedo, married 59 years; loving mother of Lou Ann Delaney, Daniel E. (Bonnie) and the late David A. Dedo; cherished grandmother of Jason (Amy), Jeremiah (Jill) Davidson, Olivia (Dr. Mate) Tarr, Sandy (Garrett) Dedo, Sarah (Mike) O'Boyle, David Jr. (Juliette) Dedo and Erika (David) Marak; loving great-grandmother of 14; dear sister of the late Gerald (late Lou) Heimiller, Mary (late Harold) Smith, James (late Betty) Heimiller, Raymond (late Margaret) Spencer, Catherine and Richard Heimiller. She will also be greatly missed by her family members, friends and staff at Amberleigh. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, December 27th, from 3-7 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning, December 28th, at 10 o'clock, in Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Pendleton. Please assemble at church. Masks required at funeral home and church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Good Shepherd R.C. Church
Pendleton, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Lou you will be very missed by all of your friends and family. I will miss our conversations and that beautiful smile of yours. You were definitely one of my favorite resident. Love you.
Amy Block
Work
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results