THEN - Lucille E.
(nee Zachmyc)
October 2, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late William A. Then and the late Edward J. Kilijanski; loving mother of Veronica (late David) Wright, Patricia (Chris) Gentis, Virginia (late Michael) Mertens, Joseph (Carol), David (Janice), Thomas (Kim), Robert (Diane) and Richard (Karen) Kilijanski; dear step-mother of Theresa (Ronald) Ferrella, William R. Then and the late Lucille (Gilbert) Venezia; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren from a loving blended family; caring sister of the late Jean (late Sigmund) Ciupak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or American Cancer Society
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.