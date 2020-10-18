Menu
Lucille E. WOOD
1927 - 2020
BORN
November 10, 1927
DIED
October 10, 2020
WOOD - Lucille E. (nee Perillo)
October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack W. Wood; devoted mother of Bonnie (David) Pawarski, Jack (Susan), Brian (Shelly), Gary (Nina) and the late David Wood; dearest sister of Dolores Gross and the late Mary Mallory; also survived by eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately due to the Covid-19 situation. Memorials are preferred to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park, 14227. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
