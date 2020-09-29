DONAHUE - Lucille M.

Age 97, of Gowanda, died September 26, 2020 at her home. Born June 2, 1923, daughter of Edward and Emma (Schaidel) Martin. She married Donald Donahue who predeceased her in 1994. Lucille worked for Verizon based out of Buffalo, for many years. Survived by five children, John (Marcia) Donahue of Springville, Ann Marie Howe of Gowanda, Judith (David) Gabel of Langford, Paul (Mary) Donahue of Collins, and Tom Donahue of Gowanda; as well as nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Lucille was predeceased by a daughter, Maureen Walters, son-in-law, Richard Howe, brother, Marty, and sisters, Velma and Gertrude. Friends may call on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM from MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 105 East Main St. in Gowanda. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be said on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 AM from St. Joseph's RC Church in Gowanda. Burial will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Hamburg. Memorials may be made to Homecare and Hospice.





