Lucille V. MANCINELLI
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
MANCINELLI - Lucille V.
(nee Tauriello)
March 12, 2021, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Daniel A. Mancinelli; loving mother of the late Anthony D. Mancinelli; devoted daughter of the late Frank J. and Margaret L. Tauriello; dear sister of Daniel B. (late Marian J.) Tauriello and the late Senator Joseph A. Tauriello; caring niece of the late Congressman Hon. Anthony F. ("Jack") Tauriello; caring aunt of Margaret ("Peggy") and Marie Tauriello; great-aunt of Dr. Elizabeth Bremer, Catherine Szejnar, Sarah Rauen, and Daniel Lombardo and great-great-aunt of Natalie Szejnar, Emily and Ryan Rauen. She was an award-winning Buffalo and New England water color artist painting as Lucille V. Morse Mancinelli. Lucille has been a long-time active and supporting member of the Cape Cod Art Association, Cahoon Museum of American Art and the Art Foundation of Cape Cod. Lucille wants friends and family to know "I have had a wonderful, happy and productive life and I thank all who helped make it so." No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11 AM from Holy Cross Church, 345 7th Street, Buffalo. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Live streaming of Lucille's Funeral Services will be available at https://my.gather.app/remember/lucille-mancinelli. If so desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Church
345 7th Street, Buffalo, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my condolences to all the surviving family. God bless and may she rest in peace.
Jacqueline Rivera
March 16, 2021
Lucille is a wonderful person. She called me her other son. R.I.P., Lucille. You did much good for many persons for a long time. Always encouraging and uplifting. Tony and Danny loved you mightily. You darn well deserved it.
Wayne Morse
March 15, 2021
