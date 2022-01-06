Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucille K. MAZZANTI
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
MAZZANTI - Lucille K.
(nee Kretzmon)
January 4, 2022, age 88. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Raymond J. Mazzanti; loving mother of Patrick (Margaret) Mazzanti, Jenny (Darryl) Davis, Sr. and Julie (Frank) West; cherished grandmother of Darryl Jr. (Katie), Matthew (Andrea), Vincent Rocco, Cory (Stephanie Mejia), Lily, Morgan and Brooke; adored great-grandmother of Darryl III, Brant, Mia, Josephine and Easton; dear sister of Jerome Kretzmon, Jacqueiline Kretzmon and the late Florence Graves, Joan Herman and Audrey Owens; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
5337 Genesee St, Bowmansville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Deepest Condolences to Patrick, Jenny Julie & Family. Aunt Lucille did it "Her Way' with Class & Panache! So Fun & Spirited! My Heart is Heavy for Your Loss. XOXO
Sharon Graves
Family
January 11, 2022
David Nahass
January 7, 2022
donna j. fratangelo
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results