MAZZANTI - Lucille K.
(nee Kretzmon)
January 4, 2022, age 88. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Raymond J. Mazzanti; loving mother of Patrick (Margaret) Mazzanti, Jenny (Darryl) Davis, Sr. and Julie (Frank) West; cherished grandmother of Darryl Jr. (Katie), Matthew (Andrea), Vincent Rocco, Cory (Stephanie Mejia), Lily, Morgan and Brooke; adored great-grandmother of Darryl III, Brant, Mia, Josephine and Easton; dear sister of Jerome Kretzmon, Jacqueiline Kretzmon and the late Florence Graves, Joan Herman and Audrey Owens; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.