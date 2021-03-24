Menu
Lucille N. MOORE
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
MOORE - Lucille N.
(nee Indovina)
March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Meredith A. Moore; loving mother of Linda (Tom) Crawford, Mike (Jean) Palmer, Timothy (Jennie) Palmer and Robin Palmer; cherished Grandma of Jonathan, Aaron and Dominic Crawford, Kordell and Anthony Palmer and Austen (Brandie) Palmer and Sloane (Peter) Barth; sister of Carolyn (Art) Ruhland and Chris (Josephine) Indovina; aunt of several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ & SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Friday, March 26th from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Saturday, March 27th at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucille's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
My deepest sympathies to my cousin Lucille's family, loved ones and friends. The sweetest woman who will be deeply missed.
Carol Mayfield
March 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss Lucille will be sadly missed. She was an good friend of mine and had so many good times together
Annette Maus
March 25, 2021
WE ARE SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. LUCILLE WILL BE SADLY MISSED AT OUR SENIOR CENTER MEETINGS. WE SO ENJOYED OUR TIME WITH HER.
TOM & LUCRETIA WINIARZ
March 24, 2021
