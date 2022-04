MOORE - Lucille N.(nee Indovina)March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Meredith A. Moore; loving mother of Linda (Tom) Crawford, Mike (Jean) Palmer, Timothy (Jennie) Palmer and Robin Palmer; cherished Grandma of Jonathan, Aaron and Dominic Crawford, Kordell and Anthony Palmer and Austen (Brandie) Palmer and Sloane (Peter) Barth; sister of Carolyn (Art) Ruhland and Chris (Josephine) Indovina; aunt of several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ & SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Friday, March 26th from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Saturday, March 27th at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucille's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com