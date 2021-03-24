MOORE - Lucille N.
(nee Indovina)
March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Meredith A. Moore; loving mother of Linda (Tom) Crawford, Mike (Jean) Palmer, Timothy (Jennie) Palmer and Robin Palmer; cherished Grandma of Jonathan, Aaron and Dominic Crawford, Kordell and Anthony Palmer and Austen (Brandie) Palmer and Sloane (Peter) Barth; sister of Carolyn (Art) Ruhland and Chris (Josephine) Indovina; aunt of several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ & SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Friday, March 26th from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Saturday, March 27th at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucille's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.