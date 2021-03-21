Menu
Lucille T. MOVALLI
MOVALLI - Lucille T.
(nee Juliano)
March 13, 2021 at age 96, beloved wife of the late Arthur F. Movalli DDS; dear mother of Frank (Jeanine) Movalli and Arthur Movalli; loving grandmother of Claire Movalli, Stephen (Ashley) Movalli, Lia Movalli and Nicholas Movalli; great-grandmother of Aubrey; daughter of the late Jessie (nee Sipari) and Louis Juliano; sister of Mickaline Pagels and the late Louis and Donald Juliano; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Family and friends invited. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lucille's memory to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute. Lucille assumed leadership roles in many charitable and private organizations, including Maryvale Central Schools PTA, Our Lady Help of Christians PTA and Women's Auxiliary,The Romulus Club, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fonzi Dental Society, Lancaster Country Club Women's League, TOPS, Womans Dental Guild and bowling League, St. Aloysius Gonzaga PTA & Seniors & Bingo & Blood Bank, Italian American Women's Association and Volunteer at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute. Lucille was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Lucille's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Frank, Artie, & Family- our hearts are broken to hear about the passing of your beloved Mother. She was a wonderful woman & friend to our family & our Mother. We are sad to know she has left us but is now in Heaven with our Mother!!!
The Lawrence Family
March 24, 2021
Sending much love and our very deepest sympathy for your loss. We share your sadness, but savor many fond memories of your Mom. She was an example of a life well lived-
Pamela Tedesco
March 24, 2021
Art and family: Many heartfelt prayers and blessings to all of you and I ask that the Peace of the Holy Spirit comfort you and hold you all in God´s loving Grace.Many blessings to Lucy as she transitions home to once again be reunited with husband and beloved family members that are lovingly waiting upon her arrival. I am very grateful to have known her and you all as well.
Mary Sykes
March 21, 2021
We don't know where to begin to say what a wonderful person Aunt Lucille and "Grandma lu" was to our family. She was always there for everyone.. She hosted so many family celebrations and was always present for others. May Gods perpetual light shine on her forever and grant her peace.
Joe and Ceilia Brown and family
March 21, 2021
Frank and Art, please accept my deepest sympathy over the loss of your mother. She was such a lovely woman, so kind and generous. She was so good to my mother, Teresa, after my father died. I hope all the happy memories you have keep you smiling in the future and beyond.
Mary DiPirro Eberle
March 21, 2021
We´re sorry to read of your Mothers passing, God Bless Her and your Family God Speed
Bill Herzog
March 21, 2021
