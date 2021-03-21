MOVALLI - Lucille T.
(nee Juliano)
March 13, 2021 at age 96, beloved wife of the late Arthur F. Movalli DDS; dear mother of Frank (Jeanine) Movalli and Arthur Movalli; loving grandmother of Claire Movalli, Stephen (Ashley) Movalli, Lia Movalli and Nicholas Movalli; great-grandmother of Aubrey; daughter of the late Jessie (nee Sipari) and Louis Juliano; sister of Mickaline Pagels and the late Louis and Donald Juliano; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Family and friends invited. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lucille's memory to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute. Lucille assumed leadership roles in many charitable and private organizations, including Maryvale Central Schools PTA, Our Lady Help of Christians PTA and Women's Auxiliary,The Romulus Club, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fonzi Dental Society, Lancaster Country Club Women's League, TOPS, Womans Dental Guild and bowling League, St. Aloysius Gonzaga PTA & Seniors & Bingo & Blood Bank, Italian American Women's Association and Volunteer at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute. Lucille was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Lucille's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.