CINO - Lucy M. (nee Tripi)
Age 82, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 13, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada. Her beloved husband, Richard J. Cino predeceased her in 1999. She is the loving mother to Maria Cino of Alexandria, VA, Joseph V. Cino and Richard J. (Patricia) Cino, Jr. of Henderson, NV. Daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Ponzetta) Tripi, and devoted sister to Vincent (Marlene) Tripi of Kenmore, NY, and Anthony (Judy) Tripi, of St. Augustine, FL; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lucy lived in Buffalo, for 60 years, during that time she worked and owned several small businesses in the Buffalo area; co-owner of The Card Cottage on Kenmore Avenue, Grampa's Pocket's on Delaware Avenue and JaFaFa Hots in Cheektowaga. She also worked in retail at The Sample Shop on Hertel Avenue. Lucy enjoyed going to the movies, passing down Italian family recipes, playing nickel slots but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 5, at 11 AM, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, in Henderson, NV. If desired donations can be made to Chefs for Kids, a program to alleviate malnutrition and hunger in children through education and awareness. Donations can be made online at www.chefsforkids.org
or mailed to Chefs for Kids, 8050 Paradise Road, Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.