Lucy GANDY
GANDY - Lucy (nee Dantonio)
September 10, 2020, age 89, of Buffalo. Beloved wife of the late John J. Gandy, Sr.; devoted mother of Luanne (Anthony) Nicolosi, John J. Gandy, Jr., James F. Gandy and Nancy (Louis) Carlucci; dear sister of Joseph (Myrna) Dantonio; predeceased by seven siblings; survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 AM from Our Lady of Hope Parish (Lafayette Ave). Flowers gratefully declined. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Hope Parish
Lafayette Ave
